Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury.

New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a concussion. Siemian played reasonably well, but it’s fair to question the quarterback outlook for the Saints moving forward.

Of course, there’s a certain retired quarterback who might be worth a phone call…

Many took to social media to wonder if Drew Brees would consider coming out of retirement. Brees is currently serving as an analyst for NBC.

Sunday night, Brees shut the door on the comeback talk, per Pro Football Talk.

During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season.

The Saints improved to 5-2 on the year with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Buccaneers.

New Orleans is set to host Atlanta next weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.