Drew Brees Reveals Why He Decided To Coach At Purdue

Drew Brees is one of the most accomplished college and NFL quarterbacks in history.

He recently retired from the NFL and decided that he wasn't okay with just sitting at home. Brees got a call from his alma mater and decided to take a gig as "interim assistant head coach" to Brian Bohm.

It came directly after Jeff Brohm left Purdue for Louisville just a few weeks ago.

When Brees was asked why he accept the gig, he said it was because he loves the school.

"First and foremost, I’m doing this for Purdue University because I love my school," Brees said, via Saturday Tradition. "I love my school, and obviously, there was a transition period from the Big Ten Championship Game to this bowl game. Immediately I thought, look we’ve got a bowl game to play, we’ve got a bowl game to go win, and these guys deserve the best opportunity and best experience there. I called up Purdue and said if you need me, I’m ready. They said internally they had been having the same conversation, so let’s do it.”

He'll be trying to help his alma mater get a win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl, which is set to start at 1 p.m. ET.

It'll be televised by ABC.