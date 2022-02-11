Drew Brees Says He Was “Very Close” To Playing For Saints In 2021

It didn’t take long for Drew Brees to consider coming out of retirement.

It was revealed just a few weeks ago that Sean Payton, the Saints‘ former head coach, reached out to Brees last season to see if he’d come out of retirement and save the Saints’ season. Brees declined and New Orleans was stuck with a multi-quarterback rotation that proved to be a disaster.

Believe it or not, Brees was “very close” to taking Payton’s offer and coming out of retirement.

“I was very close. I was very close to coming back and playing for that one game,” Brees told Dan Patrick on Friday. “There were some other factors and circumstances. But yeah, it always lives inside you. That fire. You’re just wired a certain way. I think you can just flip the switch.”

Take a look.

.@DrewBrees says he was very close to returning this season when Sean Payton asked him to come back to play for a game. #Saints For Drew's full appearance: https://t.co/JHzB13nweu pic.twitter.com/vUItdT6Xpr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 11, 2022

Wouldn’t it be something if Drew Brees came out of retirement next season or the one after that? Sign us up.

Tom Brady has proven you can push the boundaries and limits that come with age and continue playing at a high level. Brees is a similar competitor. Perhaps a year off will get him back to 100 percent. And perhaps Brees will then consider returning.

There’s no doubt the all-time great still has a fire within.