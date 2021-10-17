Drew Brees Says NFL’s Best Team Is Extremely Obvious

Who’s the best team in the NFL?

According to former New Orleans Saints quarterback turned NBC analyst Drew Brees, there’s one very obvious pick.

Brees believes the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the National Football League. The future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t think it’s close, either.

“I think the Bills are the best team in football right now and it’s not even close,” Brees told WWL’s SportsTalk with Bobby Hebert, Kristian Garic and Mike Detillier. “What they’ve done defensively, pitched two shutouts in the last four games. Offensively, they’ve scored darn near 40 points a game.”

The Bills are 4-1 heading into this week’s game. Buffalo is set to play Tennessee on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Buffalo is coming off a big win over Kansas City.

“You saw those big plays…Kansas City defense has just been giving up big play after big play this season, but still, you’ve got to be able to execute those big plays and they’ve done that,” he said.

The Bills and the Titans are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.