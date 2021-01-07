Drew Brees Shares His Thoughts Alvin Kamara’s Status

If Drew Brees is going to ride off into the sunset with another Lombardi Trophy, he’ll need star tailback Alvin Kamara by his side. Unfortunately, though, Kamara was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 last week, initially putting his status for Wild Card weekend in doubt. Although he won’t be able to practice with the field throughout this week, he could be cleared for this Sunday’s game as long as he remains asymptomatic.

New Orleans’ coaching staff hasn’t provided an update on Kamara just yet. Brees, however, did share some insight on the All-Pro running back’s situation.

Let’s just say the future Hall of Famer isn’t too worried about Kamara not getting practice reps in this week.

“Listen, everyone has their own formula. I would say that Alvin is going to be just fine,” Brees told reporters. “It’s something all of us have had to deal with in some way – whether it’s an injury or whatever the absence is. You have to find a way to prepare physically, mentally and emotionally leading up to the game even with limited reps.”

Brees on Alvin Kamara not practicing this week and playing on Sunday: "I think Alvin will be fine." Says all players have had to prepare at one point or another without practicing. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 6, 2021

Brees added that he personally played in a few games this season where he didn’t practice much leading up to them.

The Saints should have an official update on Kamara later this week. For now, we’ll have to take Brees’ word that Kamara will be fine.

