Drew Brees Has Message For Tony Romo After His Retirement

Few quarterbacks in NFL history – if any – have better transitioned from their playing days to the television booth than Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired following the 2016 season and has since been working for CBS. Romo is part of the network’s No. 1 NFL team with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. The former Dallas Cowboys star is arguably the top analyst in football.

Drew Brees will be attempting to follow in Romo’s footsteps.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback has retired from the NFL. He is going to work as an analyst for NBC.

“I am going to be working for NBC,” Brees said on the TODAY show. “I’m part of the team now! A good team.”

“I’m excited about that journey, I’m excited to stay very closely connected to the game of football. It’s been such an important part of my life, and I continue to be able to talk about it, show passion for it and bring my kids around for that ride there as well and let them be part of some of those special moments.”

Brees admitted that he plans on reaching out to Romo for advice. He plans on talking with the legendary Cowboys quarterback about his work on TV.

“You certainly want fans to glimpse into the way you’ve seen and processed the game but also feel your love and passion for game,” Brees said. “Then the trick is to be able to articulate that in a way to where fans can not only understand it, but I want them to walk away from the game saying: ‘Man, I know a lot more about the game now.’ Or, ‘Man, I know a lot more about that player, or that team. I have a new appreciation for it.’

“It’s going to be as authentic as possibly can be.”