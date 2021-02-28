The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Drew Brees Speculation

Sean Payton and Drew Brees stand next to each other on the New Orleans Saints sideline.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Another day, another timeline full of the NFL world speculating about Drew Brees and his future in football.

Brees, 42, is widely expected to retire following the 2020 season. The Saints had a disappointing playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. However, Brees is still expected to walk away from his playing days and head into retirement.

An official announcement hasn’t happened yet, though.

So, when videos like the one below surface, it’s fair to wonder if Brees has made up his mind or not.

Of course, that could just be Brees wanting to stay fit in retirement. You probably don’t go from 100 to zero in the fitness department when you decide to retire from the NFL. It’s fair to expect Brees to continue to work out at a high level following his playing days.

But since Brees hasn’t announced a decision on his future yet, it’s also fair to wonder if he’s continuing to stay fit for a potential return.

Brees’ trainer is the one who posted the video of the quarterback working out. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“What is he doing? . . . Drew, what are you doing? OK, he’s never done that! . . . Don’t know what he’s doing. . . . I’m not sure what he’s doing. Never quite been done before! . . . That’s a new record because it’s never been done before!” the trainer posted.

What is Drew doing, exactly?

Hopefully we’ll find out soon.


