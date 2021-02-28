NFL World Reacts To New Drew Brees Speculation

Another day, another timeline full of the NFL world speculating about Drew Brees and his future in football.

Brees, 42, is widely expected to retire following the 2020 season. The Saints had a disappointing playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. However, Brees is still expected to walk away from his playing days and head into retirement.

An official announcement hasn’t happened yet, though.

So, when videos like the one below surface, it’s fair to wonder if Brees has made up his mind or not.

Brees is staying fit pic.twitter.com/a90mPysazN — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 27, 2021

Of course, that could just be Brees wanting to stay fit in retirement. You probably don’t go from 100 to zero in the fitness department when you decide to retire from the NFL. It’s fair to expect Brees to continue to work out at a high level following his playing days.

But since Brees hasn’t announced a decision on his future yet, it’s also fair to wonder if he’s continuing to stay fit for a potential return.

Drew Brees is holding the city of New Orleans hostage — MASE⚜️ (@Mitchell42_) February 27, 2021

Saints Twitter: “we finna get Russell Wilson” Drew Brees: pic.twitter.com/gzCTmdblwZ — jordan (@_itzjanderson) February 27, 2021

the Saints gave Taysom Hill $16,000,000 for no reason at all https://t.co/nPaI5L1UsY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 27, 2021

Father Time: “Retire.” Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger: pic.twitter.com/zkEjY5GJ5J — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) February 27, 2021

Brees’ trainer is the one who posted the video of the quarterback working out. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“What is he doing? . . . Drew, what are you doing? OK, he’s never done that! . . . Don’t know what he’s doing. . . . I’m not sure what he’s doing. Never quite been done before! . . . That’s a new record because it’s never been done before!” the trainer posted.

What is Drew doing, exactly?

Hopefully we’ll find out soon.