Video: Controversial Grand Slam Celebration In NCAA Tournament

Tennessee beat Wright State, 9-8, in a thrilling NCAA Tournament regional game on Friday evening.

The Volunteers beat the Raiders thanks to a game-winning grand slam from sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert.

Gilbert drilled a pitch over the right field wall to give the Volunteers the win in the Friday night NCAA Tournament contest.

It was an epic home run, and an even more epic celebration.

But did the celebration cross the line?

Saturday Down South says it’s a fair question to ask:

I’ll be honest. I didn’t like it. This isn’t a generational thing. It’s a sportsmanship thing. Toronto Blue Jays star Joe Carter won the 1993 World Series and jumped so high you might have thought he was Air Canada instead of Vince Carter. But he never turned his back and stared at his opponent.

Others, meanwhile, said the celebration is more than fair given the circumstance.

“Here’s the thing about Drew Gilbert’s bat flip… When you CRUSH a walk-off grand slam with your team down by three at home in the postseason, you can do whatever the heck you want to do,” one fan wrote.

“Every kid dreams of that Situation. Bottom 9, down by 3, 2outs, and bases loaded. He can pimp that anytime,” another fan wrote.

Welcome to postseason baseball! DREW GILBERT = HERO#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/MqEVXrVg8E — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 5, 2021

Did the celebration cross the line or was it fair given the circumstance?