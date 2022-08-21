Drew Lock Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Drew Lock is officially off the COVID-19 list.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was back at practice on Sunday after he was away from the team for five days. His positive test made him miss the Seahawks' second preseason game on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

That missed game was a massive missed opportunity for Lock as he continues to battle Geno Smith for the starting quarterback job. Smith got all of the reps in the first half before Jacob Eason got all of the second half reps.

Despite Lock not playing in the game, Seahawks fans are happy that he's back at practice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Seahawks are hoping that Lock starts in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26.

If Lock plays well in that game, it will make head coach Pete Carroll's decision that much harder heading into Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.