Drew Lock Outperforms Geno Smith In Key Scrimmage: Fans React

Drew Lock reportedly took a major step in his pursuit of the Seahawks' starting QB job.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Lock won Saturday's mock game against Geno Smith, completing 19 of 26 passes against the first-team defense with two touchdowns.

In Bell's words, the offense "just did more" with Lock behind center.

Fans reacted to the Geno/Lock competition on social media.

"Geno Smith had DK and Tyler the entire time basically and didn’t even throw a TD," one user laughed. "And against the 2nd defense…that settles it DREW LOCK SZN."

"Lock should be better than Geno Smith, so good for him," another said. "Still just practice. Wait til he throws two picks Week 1."

"Drew Lock szn coming soon."

"Given all the news about Geno getting more reps than Lock, if that continues after this mock game, you have to imagine the Seahawks are starting Geno to tank," another tweeted. "Starting Lock probably leads to 2-3 more wins than starting Geno."

We'll see what the Seahawks decide to do if Lock's play continues to trend this way.