Drew Lock QB1 On Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

After holding the No. 2 slot behind incumbent backup Geno Smith since his arrival in Seattle earlier this offseason, Drew Lock has finally moved into the QB1 slot.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback took over starting signal caller duties for Tuesday's training camp practice.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this major development in one of the league's most intriguing quarterback battles.

"MAKE HIM QB1 FOR GOOD," one fan suggested.

"Now the QB competition has officially begun," another added.

"The way it should be. Drew Lock. Seahawks QB1," another said.

According to team insider Gregg Bell, Lock's first two completions as QB1 went to star wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Up until this point, head coach Pete Carroll consistently named Smith as No. 1 on the Seahawks' QB depth chart. But given today's shift, the team is now in the midst of a full-on quarterback battle.

Both QBs put on solid performances in the Seahawks' preseason opener this past weekend. Smith started the game and played the first half, throwing for 101 yards and rushing for a touchdown. Lock played the second half, throwing for 102 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing QB battle in Seattle.