Drew Lock Responds To US Open Tweet: NFL World Reacts
NFL quarterback Drew Lock caught a major stray during Wimbledon over the weekend.
The U.S. Open Tennis Twitter account blasted a Seahawks fan for a comment about tennis. Unfortunately, Lock got the worst of it.
"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," the account replied.
Ouch. Poor Drew Lock.
He's not going to spend too much time worrying about it, though.
"Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen," he said this Monday.
It's all love from Broncos and Seahawks fans.
"I wish things would have worked out in Denver. Can’t wait to see you make the most of your new opportunity," a fan said.
"Was thinking you were going to start for us in Denver this season, Drew! I guess that’s just how the NFL works, very unpredictable. All the best in Seattle and stay healthy! Sorry you had Vic & Shurmur 'coaching' you," another fan wrote.
"lol he cooked you for no reason," said Tony Jefferson II.
Lock will try and prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season in Seattle.