Drew Lock Responds To US Open Tweet: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

NFL quarterback Drew Lock caught a major stray during Wimbledon over the weekend.

The U.S. Open Tennis Twitter account blasted a Seahawks fan for a comment about tennis. Unfortunately, Lock got the worst of it.

"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," the account replied.

Ouch. Poor Drew Lock.

He's not going to spend too much time worrying about it, though.

"Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen," he said this Monday.

It's all love from Broncos and Seahawks fans.

"I wish things would have worked out in Denver. Can’t wait to see you make the most of your new opportunity," a fan said.

"Was thinking you were going to start for us in Denver this season, Drew! I guess that’s just how the NFL works, very unpredictable. All the best in Seattle and stay healthy! Sorry you had Vic & Shurmur 'coaching' you," another fan wrote.

"lol he cooked you for no reason," said Tony Jefferson II.

Lock will try and prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season in Seattle.