Drew Lock Shares Honest Admission On Broncos Future

With starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for the remainder of the season, Drew Lock has reclaimed his role as the Broncos’ QB1. But as admitted by the 25-year-old signal caller himself, his future with the Denver organization beyond Week 18 is quite murky.

Taking the field for his third start of the season on Saturday, Lock and the 7-9 Broncos will close the book on their 2021-22 season. After that, no one is quite sure what the franchise has planned for the third-year signal caller.

Lock is under contract with the team for one more year through 2022. But after losing the starting job to Bridgewater prior to the start of this season, this weekend’s game could very well be the final one of his Denver career.

“So, as far as my future goes, that’s not up to me at this point. But I do know my future is playing a game this week and that’s my No. 1 priority right now,” Lock said, per Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press.

Drew Lock’s time on the field this year hasn’t exactly inspired confidence in his ability as an NFL starting QB. With an 0-2 record as a starter since Bridewater’s concussion in Week 15, the Denver offense has struggle to get things going behind the former full-time starter.

With a solid performance in this weekend’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lock could improve his stock as a prospective QB1 option.