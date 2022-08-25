Drew Pearson Calls Out Jerry Jones: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys player Drew Pearson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson is one of the 22 former players recognized in the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

The all-time great Cowboys wideout hopes the organization adds a few more names to that list soon.

Pearson called on longtime team owner Jerry Jones to make a change — specifically naming former head coach Jimmy Johnson and several other players as figures who deserve their names on the list.

“Time for Jerry to put Jimmy in,” Pearson said, per the Dallas Morning News. “And [Ed] ‘Too Tall’ [Jones], Harvey Martin, Charlie Waters, John Niland. Look at their records. Come on. They’re all big contributors to Dallas Cowboys football history, as are other guys. The thing about it is we wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry. You don’t have to do what we say; just listen to us, who we think were contributors to our success coming through the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this suggestion from Pearson.

"Now Jerry will double-down and refuse to put anyone else in," one fan said.

"He needs to put jimmy," another agreed.

Johnson won AP coach of the Year in 1990 and led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993. He left the team after the 1993 season amid a falling out with Jones.

Pearson was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.