Drew Pearson Praying For Legendary NFL Quarterback

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys player Drew Pearson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson finally reached the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it has increased his respect for his now-fellow Hall of Famers immensely.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Pearson offered his thoughts and prayers for Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. The former Super Bowl IV MVP recently entered hospice care.

"My prayers are with my @ProFootballHOF brother Len Dawson who has entered hospice care in Kansas City and his family during this difficult time," Pearson wrote.

Pearson's message has been received favorably, being shared and supported by many Cowboys fans and Chiefs fans.

Len Dawson was the No. 5 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957 but didn't catch on as a starting quarterback until joining the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs (then the Dallas Texans) in 1962.

Over the next 14 years, Dawson would become one of the most prolific passers in the AFL, leading the league in completion percentage seven times and leading it in touchdowns four times.

During his 14 years with the Chiefs, Dawson completed 57.2-percent of his passes for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He is the Chiefs' all-time leading passer.

In the AFL's final season before the AFL-NFL merger, Dawson was the MVP of Super Bowl IV, leading the Chiefs to an absolute blowout over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson's 6.4-percent touchdown rate ranks fifth in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Our hearts go out to Len Dawson and his family during this difficult time.