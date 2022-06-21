Drew Rosenhaus Leaving Door Open For Return: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, all-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL with a post on Instagram.

"In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time. And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas."

While this announcement seems pretty final, Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has left the door open for yet another return to football.

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season," Rosenhaus said, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this possibility.

"This isn’t a retirement announcement. This is Gronk saying I’m not taking a beating until it matters and once it does I’ll be there for Tom," one fan wrote.

"This is why I’m dreading seeing all those Gronk tribute videos for the next several weeks because I know he’s gonna pull that same bs he did last time," another added.

This wouldn't be the first time Tom Brady brought Gronk out of retirement.

After a year-long retirement for the 2019 season, Brady recruited his favorite target down to Tampa Bay to join him on the team's Super Bowl run in 2020. Even Brady himself pump faked a retirement of his own earlier this offseason.

Do you think the 33-year-old tight end will return at some point during the 2022 season?