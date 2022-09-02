Drew Rosenhaus Reveals His "Gut Feeling" On Potential Rob Gronkowski Comeback

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, Rob Gronkowski's longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus made headlines when he said he thinks the all-time great tight end "isn't done" with his NFL career.

During an interview with NFL insider Rob Maaddi on Friday, Rosenhaus doubled down on this take.

"It looks like Rob is having a great time without football. It looks like he's really enjoying himself," Rosenhaus said. "He says he's retired for good, but I always stick with my opinion. As I said before, I wouldn't be surprised if circumstances played out where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob. If later in the season Rob decides to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year and help the team win another championship.

"That would not surprise me. I'm not predicting that, and I'm not saying that's coming from Rob... That's just my opinion. I've represented him for more than a decade and that's just my gut feeling."

Gronk came out of retirement in 2020 to rejoin Tom Brady and help win a championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He suited up for another season in 2021 before ultimately retiring at the end of the year.

Brady already went back on his previous retirement decision. Could Gronkowski be next?