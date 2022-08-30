Duke Announces Tough Injury News For Former 5-Star Recruit

DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 05: A Nike brand basketball with the Duke logo is seen prior to the game between the St. Francis (Pa) Red Flash and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 5, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

One of Duke basketball's mostly highly-touted recruits underwent foot surgery on Tuesday.

Per the program, freshman forward Dariq Whitehead had a successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, which reportedly occurred during a team workout the day before.

In a statement from Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils head coach said he's "confident" Whitehead won't be out long.

We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff. We're confident he'll be back on the court soon.

Whitehead was named the 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year out of Montverde Academy in Florida. The five-star recruit led the school to back-to-back national championships behind averages of 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Duke's season tips-off November 7 vs. Jacksonville. Hopefully the projected NBA lottery pick doesn't suffer any setbacks during his recovery.