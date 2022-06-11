Duke Basketball Lands Marquee Transfer For 2022-23 Season

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 02: Cheerleaders lead the Duke Blue Devils onto the court for their game against the St. John's Red Storm at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils continue to stack talent down in Durham. On Saturday, the boys in blue landed Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison, per On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-6 senior spent the last two seasons with the Illini after beginning his career at Holy Cross.

During his Illinois career, Grandison averaged just under 10 points per game to go with nearly four rebounds and 2.3 assists on 41 percent shooting from deep.

Speaking on his decision, the California native opened up about what led him to being a Blue Devil. Telling On3:

It became clear that I fit with the vision that Coach Scheyer has for Duke basketball. I’m an elite passer to anyone. I’m a shooter and I space the floor. I’m an elite cutter and I’ve proven myself to be a great decision maker. I’m poise under pressure and I play to win. Duke is winning.

The 24-year-old still has one year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grandison reportedly chose Duke over Arizona, Michigan and Kentucky. As well as programs closer to home, such as USC and UCLA.