Duke Has A Special Request For This Year’s NCAA Tournament

Duke is in contention to land one of the top seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 4 in the country heading into this weekend’s matchup against North Carolina.

Typically, when Duke lands a No. 1 or No. 2 overall seed, the Blue Devils are placed in the East Region, making their games close to home.

However, Duke reportedly has another preference this year.

According to Seth Davis, the Blue Devils have requested to be placed in the Midwest Region. The Midwest Regional Final will be held in Chicago this year – Coach K’s home town.

“Duke has requested to be placed in Midwest Regional (Chicago) instead of East (Philly). Chicago is Coach K’s hometown. Higher seed normally goes to closest region but school decides preference,” Davis reports.

ESPN’s Wright Thompson first reported the news.

It’s a bid odd, considering Duke surely has more fans on the East Coast, but you can bet on their fan base traveling for this year’s tournament.

Selection Sunday is a little more than a week away.