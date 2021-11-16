Duke Makes Decision On Paolo Banchero For Tonight Following Arrest

Despite his recent charges, Duke basketball’s freshman star Paolo Banchero will take the court for the Blue Devils’ matchup against Gardener-Webb tonight.

On Sunday morning, 20-year-old Michael Savarino, the grandson of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, was arrested and charged with DWI. Banchero, 19, was in the back seat and charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

The Duke players were pulled over by North Carolina Highway Patrol for a stop sign violation. Savarino was driving a vehicle registered to Banchero.

There’s reportedly been no confirmation regarding Saverino’s status for the game, but he’s not been spotted during pregame warmups, per David Thompson of the Fayetteville Observer.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero will play tonight against Gardner-Webb, per @daveth89. He was charged Sunday morning with aiding and abetting DWI. https://t.co/JrNY0nnahy — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 16, 2021

Duke confirmed moments ago that Banchero will take his signature spot in the starting five.

Through three games this year, Banchero is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 assists per game. He was named the ACC preseason player of the year and freshman of the year and is projected to be a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Duke (3-0) will tipoff against Gardner-Webb (0-2) at 7 p.m. ET in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Banchero’s court date is set for Dec. 15.