Breaking: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski Retiring Following 2021-22 Season

Legendary college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after one final season with the Duke Blue Devils.

College hoops insider Jeff Goodman broke the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

An official announcement from the Duke program is reportedly expected soon.

Coach K, 74, has served as the Blue Devils’ head coach for the past 41 seasons. In that time, the all-time great coach has led his program to an astounding 1,097-302 record (.784 win percentage) — including 12 Final Four appearances and four national championships.

With 1,170 total Division 1 wins (including five years at Army to start his career), Coach K is the winningest coach in college basketball history.

Unfortunately for the Duke program, his consistent success took a pretty major hit in 2020-21. With a 13-11 record this past season, the Blue Devils suffered its worst year under Coach K in more than two decades.

As a result, the team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994-95 — the same year Krzyzewski was forced to miss most of the season while recovering from a back surgery.

This news comes just a few months after Coach K’s longtime coaching rival Roy Williams announced his retirement on Apr. 1.

According to Goodman, Duke assistant and former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer is the leading candidate to land the head coaching job in 2022.

Stay tuned for updates on the official announcement.