Duke Senior Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 01: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their practice session ahead of the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Duke basketball senior Joey Baker has entered the transfer portal, the Blue Devils program announced on Wednesday.

Baker just finished his fourth season in Durham and has one year of remaining eligibility due to the 2020-21 COVID-19 season.

“It has been an absolute pleasure having Joey in our program... He’s been a joy to coach & a great leader... I’m thrilled he’ll be earning a degree from one of the great institutions in the world & I wish him all the best..." Coach K said in an official statement.

"Nothing but love Duke nation," Baker wrote.

This news comes as somewhat of a surprise to those around the college basketball world. Back in April, Duke announced that Baker would be returning for Year 5 after undergoing postseason hip surgery.

Fans took to Twitter to react to this transfer news.

"This is the best move for him. I'm so sad we never got to see Joey maintain a significant role at Duke, but I wish him nothing but the best elsewhere. Hopefully he can find a good fit and produce immediately somewhere," one fan wrote.

"Best of luck to Joey at his next stop. Hope he balls out wherever he lands," another Duke fan account wrote.

Baker arrived at Duke as a highly-touted four-star recruit in the 2018 class. Unfortunately for the talented young small forward, his collegiate career in Durham didn't exactly pan out as planned.

Baker averaged just 4.1 points and 11.5 minutes per game through his four seasons with the Blue Devils. Coach K infamously burned his redshirt by playing him in a fourth game during the final stretch of his freshman season.

Baker, the team's only true senior this past season, didn't play a single minute on his senior night — Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Several fans referenced this in response to Baker's transfer decision.

"Feels a little weird now that Duke didn’t honor him on Senior Night," one wrote.

Duke's first team of the Jon Scheyer era will look very different compared to last year's.

In addition to the loss of Baker, the Blue Devils are also losing five key players to the NBA draft.