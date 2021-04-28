Duke Transfer Henry Coleman Announces His Commitment

Just last week, Duke basketball power forward Henry Coleman entered his name into this year’s NCAA transfer portal. And on Wednesday afternoon, he officially announced his commitment decision.

With four years of remaining eligibility, Coleman will head to College Station to join Buzz Williams’ Texas A&M roster.

The former four-star recruit announced his decision with a post on Twitter.

“GIG’EM!! Let’s go Aggie Nation!!!” Coleman wrote above an edited photo of him in an Aggies uniform.

As the No. 9 power forward in the 2020 recruiting class, Coleman committed to the Blue Devils as part of the No. 3 ranked class in the nation. Unfortunately, just like Duke’s season, things didn’t work out quite as planned for the 6-foot-8 high school standout.

Through extremely limited minutes in his freshman season, Coleman averaged just 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds through 5.0 minutes per game. It’d be one thing if he were riding pine for a winning team, but that certainly wasn’t the case in 2020-21. Failing to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, the usually-dominant Blue Devils finished the season with a 13-11 record.

With starting center Mark Williams set to return and incoming five-star power forward recruit Paolo Banchero joining the roster, Coleman would’ve been in for some similar if not reduced minutes in Durham this coming season.

Coleman should have a far more significant role with A&M this coming season. In 2020, the scoring load was dominated by the back court with four of the Aggies’ five leading scorers coming from the guard position. Joining a relatively thin front court, Coleman will serve as a solid complement to the team’s leading scorer at the power forward position, Emmanuel Miller (16.2 ppg).

With Coleman joining the squad, the Aggies will look to improve on last season’s disappointing 8-10 record.