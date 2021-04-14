Duke’s Matthew Hurt Announces NBA Draft Decision

Duke basketball standout Matthew Hurt has officially announced his much-anticipated NBA Draft decision.

The Duke Men’s Basketball official Twitter account shared a post with messages from both Hurt and head coach Mike Krzyzewski regarding the star sophomore’s decision to venture into his professional career.

Best wishes to our guy [Matthew Hurt]! A walking bucket headed to the league,” the post read.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at Duke, and it’s also a dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Hurt said in the statement. “Duke has made me become a better player and person, and has put me ini the position to take this next step in my career… I will miss putting on the Duke jersey, it means so much that I’ll have a part in the Duke Brotherhood for life.”

Through his sophomore season in Durham, Hurt led the Blue Devils in scoring with 18.3 points per game on 55.6% shooting from the field (44.4% from behind the arc). At 6-foot-9, the stretch forward also grabbed at team-high 6.2 rebounds through 32.7 minutes per game.

Despite his overwhelming success at the college level, analysts have questioned Hurt’s ability to make the NBA jump. Concerns with his relative length (6-foot-9 wingspan) and inability to defend quicker players on the perimeter have sparked doubts for Hurt as a league prospect.

That being said, Coach K vouched for his star player as an NBA talent.

“The NBA team that drafts Matthew is getting a player very dedicated to his craft,” the longtime Duke coach said in his statement. “He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person… We will miss Matthew and wish him all of the best as he attacks the next phase of his journey.”

Joining guards DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson, Hurt becomes the most recent Blue Devil to declare for the draft. But, despite losing these talented players, Duke is set for an improved season in 2021.

After a disappointing 13-11 season in 2020, the historically great program has landed three elite five-star recruits. Nationally ranked No. 1 power forward Paolo Banchero, No. 2 small forward AJ Griffin and No. 3 ranked shooting guard Trevor Keels are all set to give the Blue Devils a much-needed boost this upcoming season.