Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: Golf World Reacts

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 23, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson is not going to be playing on the PGA Tour moving forward.

Johnson has decided to only play the LIV golf events and majors. He's also ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup for the United States.

Johnson is the second American golfer in as many days to join the LIV golf events.

Phil Mickelson released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming that he also will be leaving the PGA Tour. It's been reported that he got an offer of close to $200 million.

The golf world isn't surprised by Johnson's decision.

The LIV Tour will get underway this week with an event in London. It will take place at the Centurion Golf Club and include Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, and Johnson.

We'll have to see how Johnson does on this tour as he starts this new venture.