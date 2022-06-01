Dustin Johnson Loses Major Sponsor Following His Decision

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Royal Bank of Canada has cut ties with Dustin Johnson following his unexpected inclusion in the field for LIV Golf’s first event.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, an RBC representative released a statement announcing an end to their partnership with Johnson and Graeme McDowell, who is also among the 42 golfers listed to compete in London from June 9-11.

"As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players. We wish them well in their future endeavours."

As Schlabach noted, the LIV Golf event takes place at the same time of the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open. The event said in a statement on its Instagram page that they were "disappointed" in Johnson's decision to play in the Saudi Arabia-backed competition instead.

RBC began sponsoring Johnson while he was the world's top-ranked golfer in 2018. At No. 13, the 2020 Masters champion is the highest-ranked player participating in LIV Golf's inaugural showcase.

Johnson's decision shocked golf fans, as the 37-year-old previously said he's "fully committed" to the PGA Tour. According to James Corrigan and Tom Morgan of The Telegraph, the upstart league paid him approximately £100 million -- roughly $125 million to defect.

Despite the reported massive payday, Johnson could lose more endorsements and good will as a headliner for LIV Golf.