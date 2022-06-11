Dustin Johnson Makes Feelings About LIV Golf Very Clear

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC greets Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson is one of the biggest names in golf to commit to the new LIV Golf Invitational series.

Saturday marks the final found of the first ever LIV event at the Centurion Golf Club just outside of London. Johnson and the rest of the field are competing in the no-cut, 54-hole tournament for a record-breaking purse of $25 million.

As one of the tour's leading figures, Johnson shared his thoughts on the first two days of the event.

"Great first event from @LIVGolfInv and fantastic atmosphere. Looking forward to the final round tomorrow," he wrote on Friday.

Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour and committed to the LIV Tour on a four-year contract worth $125 million. Each regular-season tournament has a purse of $25 million with the winner claiming $4 million and last place taking home $120,000.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel entered the final day of the tournament with a three-shot lead at 9-under. Johnson was in a tie for fifth at 1-under.