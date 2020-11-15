Photos: Paulina Gretzky Supporting Dustin Johnson At The Masters

Dustin Johnson is one solid round of golf away from winning The Masters.

The former U.S. Open champion is seeking to double his major championship count. Johnson is the leader at The Masters heading into the final round. The South Carolina native is -16 for the tournament, four strokes up on the field.

Johnson knows that he just needs to play good, solid golf on Sunday and he can emerge with the victory.

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” said Johnson, who’s led several tournaments after 54 holes as of late. “Tomorrow, it’s just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I’m swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I’ll have a good day.”

Johnson has a good support system at Augusta National this week. His longtime partner, Paulina Gretzky, is on the course. The Masters isn’t allowing any fans at this year’s tournament, but player spouses are allowed inside the ropes.

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the NHL legend, has been spotted on the course this week.

Like any relationship, Dustin and Paulina have had their ups and downs. However, they’ve remained strong and could be on the verge of a truly special moment.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson said back in 2018.

Johnson has celebrated a lot of wins on the PGA Tour with Gretzky by his side. Today would be pretty different, though.

The final round of The Masters is airing on CBS. We could see Dustin and Paulina celebrating a major win later this afternoon.