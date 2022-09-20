Dustin Johnson's Answer To Paulina Gretzky Question Goes Viral

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on after playing their 3rd shot on the 7th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson might be hearing it from Paulina Gretzky right now.

The American golfer was asked an interesting question following the second round of the latest LIV Golf Tour event.

Johnson was asked about a scenario where he'd be stranded on an island for the rest of his life. He was asked if he'd rather take a fishing pole (since he loves fishing) or his wife.

He wasn't able to answer that question.

Johnson appeared to be joking but if he wasn't, that's not an answer that his wife would want to hear.

Gretzky would want Johnson to pick her every time, especially if he's stranded on an island with nowhere to go.

Maybe Johnson will have a different answer if he's asked this question at another point in time.