Dustin Johnson's Wife Is Trending After LIV Golf News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with fiancée Paulina Gretzky after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the golf world was shocked to learn that Dustin Johnson would be playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

It's a stark departure from his comments back in February when Johnson said he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour and would not participate in the Saudi-backed series.

Of course, immediately after the news broke that he was playing in the event, everyone assumed it was for the massive amounts of money the league will allegedly hand out.

Fans also wondered what Johnson's move would mean for his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

"Ok but is Paulina going to LIV golf too," one person asked.

Others joked at DJ's "commitment" to the PGA Tour.

"Someone better tell Paulina Gretzky that 'fully-committed' only means three months to Dustin Johnson," one person joked.

After news broke about his potential exit from the PGA Tour, Johnson released a statement via his agent, David Winkle.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it," Winkle said, per golf insider Jason Sobel. "Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA TOUR and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Will DJ ever play on the PGA Tour again? Will he be able to play major events?

We'll find out in the coming months.