Dusty Baker Announces His Decision On The 2023 Season

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 28: Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dusty Baker isn't ready to call it quits just yet.

Fresh off a World Series victory as manager of the Houston Astros, the longtime MLB fixture has confirmed his intentions to return to his post for the 2023 season.

"I always said if I win one, I want two. I like to keep my word. This is as much fun as I've had ever," he said, per team insider Brian McTaggart.

Throughout the Astros' postseason run, rumors swirled about Bakers' potential retirement. But despite the opportunity to go out on a high note, the 73-year-old manager wants to keep things going for a 26th managerial season (fourth with the Astros).

In his three seasons with Houston, Baker has led the team to two World Series: losing one to the Atalanta Braves in 2021 and winning this year's championship over the Philadelphia Phillies.

This year's win was the first World Series title for Baker in his managerial career.

Baker and the Astros have not yet finalized his contract for the 2023 season, but they're currently "working on" an extension.