Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Dwayne Haskins Today

Dwayne Haskins hasn’t played for the Washington Football Team since getting benched earlier this season. That might be on the verge of changing, though.

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome leg injury on Sunday. He should be out for a while moving forward.

Allen was replaced by veteran quarterback Alex Smith. While Smith’s recovery from his devastating leg injury is an incredible story, he’s not a very good player right now. Smith threw multiple game-losing interceptions on Sunday.

Good anticipation by Logan Ryan on the interception. Moves underneath the target long before Alex Smith threw the pass. Dots via Next Gen Stats. pic.twitter.com/3TY7s6jIob — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2020

Washington Football Team fans are now calling for Haskins to play moving forward.

It might be time to just let Haskins roll. Alex Smith made some nice plays but I’m not sure if there is a huge gap between him and Haskins. Kyle was the best option because of his knowledge and ability to run the offense. That is gone. It’s time to let the young boy rock. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 8, 2020

Haskins should get the start next week. He won't, but he should. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) November 8, 2020

Honestly, if you're still not going back to Dwayne Haskins after all this, you might as well roll with Steven Montez. The goal for the rest of the season is long-term development and information gathering. — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 8, 2020

Ron Rivera commented on Haskins’ future in D.C. earlier this week.

“It’s funny, I benched the guy and it’s like everybody thinks his career is over here in Washington. It’s not. There’s potential, there’s opportunity. The kid has an NFL arm, it’s just a matter of him developing,” Rivera said on The Rich Eisen Show, via NBC Sports Washington.

Rivera was then asked to put a number on his confidence level in Haskins. The head coach said it “is probably somewhere in the 70s.”

If that’s the case, Rivera should probably go back to Haskins next week. It’s now or never for Haskins in D.C.