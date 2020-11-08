The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Dwayne Haskins Today

Dwayne Haskins throws the football for Washington.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at FedExField on October 04, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins hasn’t played for the Washington Football Team since getting benched earlier this season. That might be on the verge of changing, though.

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome leg injury on Sunday. He should be out for a while moving forward.

Allen was replaced by veteran quarterback Alex Smith. While Smith’s recovery from his devastating leg injury is an incredible story, he’s not a very good player right now. Smith threw multiple game-losing interceptions on Sunday.

Washington Football Team fans are now calling for Haskins to play moving forward.

Ron Rivera commented on Haskins’ future in D.C. earlier this week.

“It’s funny, I benched the guy and it’s like everybody thinks his career is over here in Washington. It’s not. There’s potential, there’s opportunity. The kid has an NFL arm, it’s just a matter of him developing,” Rivera said on The Rich Eisen Show, via NBC Sports Washington.

Rivera was then asked to put a number on his confidence level in Haskins. The head coach said it “is probably somewhere in the 70s.”

If that’s the case, Rivera should probably go back to Haskins next week. It’s now or never for Haskins in D.C.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.