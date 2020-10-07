Ron Rivera Responds To Tweet From Dwayne Haskins’ Agent

It has been a contentious day for the Washington Football Team. Ron Rivera made the decision to bench quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who now appears to be tumbling down the depth chart.

Kyle Allen, a former quarterback for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers, will start on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran Alex Smith also moves above him in the depth chart, and in practice today, practice squad quarterback Steven Montez reportedly got more work.

The move had been rumored for a while, though it did come after what was likely Haskins’ best game of the year. In response to a report earlier in the week that indicated that a change could come, Haskins’ agent David Mulugheta was not happy. “A young QB (10 starts over 2 seasons), who is in a brand new system, with no offseason in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense, and only 3 games into the NFL season,” he tweeted. “Yet ‘he’ is the one that must play well.”

Ron Rivera responded to those comments today, during a press conference in which was not super kind to his second-year quarterback after the benching. In response to the idea that Haskins was put in an “unfair” situation, Rivera said that Kyle Allen will “have the same unfair shake” this weekend.

Ron Rivera responding to a tweet by Dwayne Haskins' agent insinuating DH is being untreated unfairly bc he has to play well but doesn't have much help on offense. "[Kyle Allen will] have the same unfair shake, and we'll see how it goes."https://t.co/Tahljii9w5 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 7, 2020

Allen played relatively well early on in replacing the injured Cam Newton in Carolina last season, but over the course of the year it became pretty clear that he is not a starting caliber quarterback. He may play better than Dwayne Haskins, but in any event this is either a very extreme motivational tactic to try and get more out of the 2019 first-rounder, or a clear signal that Rivera has already moved on from the quarterback that he did not draft.

Ron Rivera says people don't see the frustration on the sideline among other players when Dwayne Haskins makes mistakes. This is a combo of that and the NFC East standings. "Our best chance to win is to put the ball in someone else's hands. .. That's what I'm doing." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 7, 2020

The Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExField.