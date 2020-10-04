Report: Starting NFL Quarterback Could Be Benched Today

A former first-round NFL Draft pick quarterback could reportedly get benched if he doesn’t play well today.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the pressure is on for Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, has not played well so far in 2020. The Washington Football Team is 1-2 and Haskins has thrown for 625 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Haskins’ QBR is 28.8, good for 31st in the league.

Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that it’s possible Haskins will get benched if he does not play well today.

“Sources say Haskins enters a critical stretch for his own development and must improve greatly for him to keep the job. In fact, there is a chance if it goes particularly badly today, Haskins could be pulled at some point in favor of Kyle Allen, who was with Ron Rivera in Carolina,” Rapoport reported.

Haskins, who starred for one season at Ohio State, had a rough rookie season. He threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. Things haven’t gotten much better in 2020, either.

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.