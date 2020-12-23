Dwayne Haskins Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Future

Dwayne Haskins is running out of chances with the Washington Football Team. He knows that.

The former first round NFL Draft pick has been fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for his off-the-field actions following Sunday’s loss. Haskins was spotted maskless at an apparent strip club. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has since clarified that he was just at a birthday party.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” Haskins wrote on Twitter. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”

Haskins added: “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”

The second-year quarterback met with reporters on Wednesday in the wake of his punishment news. Haskisn admitted that this is probably his final chance in D.C.

Haskins was asked if he felt this was a last chance: "Yeah." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2020

Haskins could be in line to start again on Sunday, as Alex Smith is still hampered with an injury.

Washington is set to take on Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.