Dwayne Haskins' Camp Releases Statement: Fans React

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 5: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a pass in the second half during the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

An attorney released a statement on behalf of Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, in light of a medical examiner's report disclosed Monday.

A toxicology report concluded that he was drunk when getting struck and killed by a dump truck on April 9. Haskins was walking alongside a Florida highway to get gas for his car.

Shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the statement highlights the former quarterback's many accomplishments before his tragic death at age 24.

After remembering Haskins as "a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother," the note asked for the public's understanding.

"On behalf of Dwayne's wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work," the statement said.

"I get that the truth needs to be told for the charges but I really wish it wasn’t public knowledge," one Twitter user responded.

"The lack of empathy is insane," another person noted upon seeing others react to the medical examiner's report.

"I miss Haskins," another commenter wrote.

Haskins was a college star, first-round NFL draft pick, and as pointed out in the statement, "a humanitarian who loved children and animals." Regardless the circumstances of his death, he was taken far too soon.