Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Appears To Injure Left Leg vs. Giants

Dwayne Haskins following the Redskins' blowout loss to the Jets.LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the game against the New York Jets at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to injure his left knee in the third quarter of his team’s game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Haskins was taken down awkwardly after being sandwiched by two defenders.

Haskins, who the team drafted in the first round this past NFL Draft, wound up needing to be carted off the field after the play. In the clip below, you can see his left knee buckle as he’s hit by Giants defender Markus Golden.

The injury came with New York leading Washington 28-14. Haskins had played well in the first half.

Haskins seemed to immediately know he’d suffered an injury.

Haskins was 12-of-15 for 133 yards with two touchdowns before going down with the injury.

Update: FOX is reporting that Haskins is questionable to return. The network also reports that Haskins’ injury might be more to his ankle than his knee. It’s unclear at the moment.

We’ll keep you updated on Haskins’ situation.

