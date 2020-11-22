Dwayne Haskins Sends A Postgame Message To Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was consoled by some former Ohio State teammates following his injury on Sunday.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a gruesome leg injury at Washington on Sunday. The Bengals rookie quarterback had to be carted off the field.

The former LSU Tigers star was ruled out for the game by the Bengals. Burrow has since announced that he won’t return this season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow tweeted.

Washington Football Team second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins was among those who consoled Burrow after his injury. Haskins and Burrow played together at Ohio State.

The Washington Football Team quarterback sent Burrow a message following his injury.

“Love u bro. Get well soon,” Haskins wrote to Burrow.

Burrow’s injury news is devastating. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was having a sensational rookie season. Burrow was on pace to set a number of rookie quarterback passing records.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Burrow on the field again until 2021.

Get well soon, Joe. We can’t wait to see you back on the field.