Breaking: Washington Has Released QB Dwayne Haskins

The Dwayne Haskins era in Washington, D.C. is reportedly over.

According to a report from NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Washington Football Team has released the former first round NFL Draft pick.

Haskins, a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, struggled both on and off the field in Washington. He had an up-and-down rookie season and began the 2020 season as the starter before getting benched. Haskins was able to start two games due to injuries to Alex Smith and Kyle Allen, but struggled in losses to Seattle and Carolina.

There was also off-the-field trouble. Haskins had multiple COVID-19 protocol violations this season and was fined and stripped of his captaincy.

Now, he’s reportedly been released.

Washington has released QB Dwayne Haskins, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Haskins said on Sunday night that the past week was the toughest of his life.

“It was definitely the hardest week of my life. I’m just going to bounce back and move forward, pray and get my life together,” Haskins told reporters on Sunday night.

“Very disappointing. We fell short. We deserved better. I should’ve played better. We’ve just got to come together. I want to go forward from last week. I apologized and want to move forward working and being accountable and doing all I can as a teammate to help this team win”

Haskins, 23, will now hope to find a new NFL home for 2021.