Dwayne Haskins is now one of the quickest first-round NFL Draft pick flameouts in league history.

The Washington Football Team selected the Ohio State Buckeyes star at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Less than two years later, he’s officially off the team.

Haskins, who struggled both on and off the field in Washington, was waived by the Football Team on Monday afternoon, per multiple reports.

The former Buckeyes star started for Washington on Sunday, but was benched in the second half. Head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for Washington in Week 17 if Alex Smith can’t play.

Washington has released QB Dwayne Haskins, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Many in the league could sense this coming, but most expected it to happen after the regular season.

Regardless, it’s pretty stunning to see a first-round pick released less than two years into his career, especially one that’s a quarterback.

One of the shortest tenures of a first-round QB in recent memory. The WFT is hopeful Alex Smith will start this week, anyway. https://t.co/EtLEVvQQ2p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Haskins starred collegiately at Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship (and beat out Joe Burrow for the starting job).

Now, his football future is extremely unclear. It’s possible another team will give him an opportunity in 2021. However, he might have to go play in the Canadian Football League (or another non-NFL league) to rebuild his status.

2019: Washington selects QB Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick 2020: Washington reportedly* releases QB Dwayne Haskins *via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/kUJd4nTMN0 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2020

Four years ago, Dwayne Haskins drew a crowd at the Fiesta Bowl media day because he was the future at Ohio State. Today he solidified his status as one of the fastest first-round flameouts in NFL history. Life comes at you fast. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 28, 2020

The Washington Football Team has since made the move official, with head coach Ron Rivera releasing a statement.

The head coach said that the decision to release Haskins should be “beneficial” for both parties.

Washington, meanwhile, can wrap up the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. If the Football Team loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game wins the division.