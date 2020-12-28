The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dwayne Haskins News

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins is now one of the quickest first-round NFL Draft pick flameouts in league history.

The Washington Football Team selected the Ohio State Buckeyes star at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Less than two years later, he’s officially off the team.

Haskins, who struggled both on and off the field in Washington, was waived by the Football Team on Monday afternoon, per multiple reports.

The former Buckeyes star started for Washington on Sunday, but was benched in the second half. Head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for Washington in Week 17 if Alex Smith can’t play.

Many in the league could sense this coming, but most expected it to happen after the regular season.

Regardless, it’s pretty stunning to see a first-round pick released less than two years into his career, especially one that’s a quarterback.

Haskins starred collegiately at Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship (and beat out Joe Burrow for the starting job).

Now, his football future is extremely unclear. It’s possible another team will give him an opportunity in 2021. However, he might have to go play in the Canadian Football League (or another non-NFL league) to rebuild his status.

The Washington Football Team has since made the move official, with head coach Ron Rivera releasing a statement.

The head coach said that the decision to release Haskins should be “beneficial” for both parties.

Washington, meanwhile, can wrap up the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. If the Football Team loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game wins the division.


