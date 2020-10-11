There’s Growing Trade Speculation For 2 NFL Quarterbacks

Major NFL quarterback trades are rare, but we could get a couple of them this season if the latest speculation is proven to be accurate.

Sunday morning, CBS Sports reported that the Washington Football Team is widely expected to trade former first round pick Dwayne Haskins before the deadline.

Haskins, a first round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, was benched this week. Washington is starting Kyle Allen at quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams today.

A Haskins trade could be what’s best for both sides. Washington head coach Ron Rivera is clearly not sold on Haskins, while a new team could be beneficial for the former Ohio State star.

Dwayne Haskins and WFT likely headed for a split after his demotion to third string https://t.co/yRZ9JJoRf6 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 11, 2020

Haskins isn’t the only young quarterback hearing his name in trade rumors.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could be on the market soon, too. ESPN provided some details on the possible market for Darnold earlier on Sunday morning.

NFL executives doubt that the New York Jets currently would be able to get back a 1st-round pick for Sam Darnold, though there is plenty of season left.https://t.co/PSzTeJaCyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers are seen by some as a possible landing spot for Darnold. Pittsburgh will eventually be in need of a successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Matt Miller says Pittsburgh is the “perfect” landing spot.

Steelers are the perfect landing spot for Sam Darnold. The Jets will not get a 1st for Darnold and the Steelers will not be drafting early enough to select a QB. Trading a 2 + player(s) for Darnold should happen — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 11, 2020

Haskins is certainly more likely to be traded than Darnold, but it sounds like the QB market could be more active than usual this month.