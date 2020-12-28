The Spun

Dwayne Haskins Sums Up Everything That Happened This Week

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field after losing to the Carolina Panthers 20-13 at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins had quite a week.

The Washington Football Team quarterback was stripped of his captaincy and fined a significant amount for attending a party following a Week 15 loss.

Haskins was then the team’s starting quarterback in Week 16, but the former Ohio State Buckeyes star was benched in the second half. Ron Rivera went to Taylor Heinicke in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Carolina.

Washington remains in playoff contention, but the Football Team needs to win the Week 17 game against Philadelphia.

Haskins spoke with reporters following Sunday night’s loss.

“It was definitely the hardest week of my life. I’m just going to bounce back and move forward, pray and get my life together,” Haskins told reporters on Sunday night.

“Very disappointing. We fell short. We deserved better. I should’ve played better. We’ve just got to come together. I want to go forward from last week. I apologized and want to move forward working & being accountable & doing all I can as a teammate to help this team win”

It remains to be seen if Haskins or someone else will start in Week 17.

Washington hopes to have Alex Smith back under center, but his injury status is up in the air.


