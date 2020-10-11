Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Former 1st Round Quarterback

Trade rumors are beginning to swirl for a quarterback taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Washington Football Team benched former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins this week. The former Ohio State star was benched following Washington’s 1-3 start to the season. Ron Rivera is starting Kyle Allen under center on Sunday.

According to CBS Sports, there are major trade rumors swirling for Haskins. There is reportedly a “strong expectation” that Haskins will be traded before the deadline.

The situation between the quarterback, who was drafted 15th overall just 16 months ago, and Rivera’s staff is already fairly toxic, and multiple sources within the organization believe a trade by the end of the month is the most likely outcome.

Washington Football Team insider JP Finlay tweeted that it’s becoming more and more difficult to envision Haskins’ future in D.C.

“It’s getting harder and harder to see Dwayne Haskins still with the Washington Football Team by next month. And two weeks ago he was the unquestioned starter,” he tweeted.

A trade could be what’s best for both parties. It’s clear that Haskins is not Rivera’s preferred quarterback and the Washington NFL franchise hasn’t done a great job developing quarterbacks in recent years/decades.

Haskins might be better off somewhere else.