Dwight Howard Makes His Thoughts On The NBA Season Very Clear

Dwight Howard has made his thoughts on the NBA returning to play later this summer extremely clear.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man says that this is not the time for basketball. Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star, thinks returning to play would be a distraction from the protests against police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Howard made his thoughts clear in a statement to CNN.

“I agree with Kyrie. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop. Especially the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just [too] beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families.

…. No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

Kyrie Irving is believed to be among those who are not in favor of the NBA resuming its season. The star point guard is currently injured – and likely wouldn’t play in Orlando regardless – but he held a call with dozens of players from across the league on Friday night to express his thoughts.

There are then some – perhaps the majority – players who are in favor of playing. LeBron James is believed to be part of that group.

What’s clear is that the NBA still has some things to work out before an official decision is made.