Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins shared a classy message for Alex Smith after watching his documentary on Friday night.

Smith’s devastating leg injury and his lengthy recovery were featured in an E:60 documentary this weekend. The documentary, Project 11, highlighted Smith’s brutal leg fracture in Week 11 of the 2018 regular season.

The veteran NFL quarterback nearly lost his leg because of the injury. Smith had to undergo dozens of surgeries and faced a long and tiring rehabilitation process.

Smith, who’s played in the NFL since 2005, has shown an incredible amount of resilience and determination with his recovery.

Haskins, the Redskins’ first-round pick in 2019, posted a heartfelt message for his teammate after watching the documentary.

“Hope those who watched Project 11 appreciate the person Alex is. He helped me tremendously the back end of the season on and off the field. I understand why people respect him the way they do. All love to you 11!” Haskins shared.

The Redskins are Haskins’ team moving forward, but he’ll benefit a lot from getting to learn from Smith, who remains a big part of the organization.

Haskins is coming off an up-and-down rookie season. He’ll look to make a big jump in Year 2.