Dwyane Wade Has Message For Paul Pierce: Fans React

A closeup of Dwyane Wade in a red Miami Heat jersey.

On Friday night, the former teams of retired NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce faced off in an Eastern Conference Finals battle.

The Boston Celtics had a chance to close out the series in the TD Garden, but the Miami Heat put together a wild upset victory to force Game 7.

After the game, Wade posted a popular gif of Kanye West shrugging and tagged his former Eastern Conference rival.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this social media jab.

"HEAT LEGEND D WADE," one fan wrote.

"Always a good day to dunk on Paul Pierce," another said.

Wade and Pierce faced off in three postseason series during their NBA careers — including the conference finals in 2011-12. Wade averaged 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists to Pierce's 18.0, 4.4 and 2.7 in this series as the Heat went on to win in seven games.

Game 7 will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET tomorrow night in Miami.

Wade and Pierce will no doubt be on high alert as their rivalry continues on into today's game.