On Friday night, the former teams of retired NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce faced off in an Eastern Conference Finals battle.

The Boston Celtics had a chance to close out the series in the TD Garden, but the Miami Heat put together a wild upset victory to force Game 7.

After the game, Wade posted a popular gif of Kanye West shrugging and tagged his former Eastern Conference rival.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this social media jab.

"HEAT LEGEND D WADE," one fan wrote.

"Always a good day to dunk on Paul Pierce," another said.

Wade and Pierce faced off in three postseason series during their NBA careers — including the conference finals in 2011-12. Wade averaged 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists to Pierce's 18.0, 4.4 and 2.7 in this series as the Heat went on to win in seven games.

Game 7 will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET tomorrow night in Miami.

Wade and Pierce will no doubt be on high alert as their rivalry continues on into today's game.