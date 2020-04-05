Dwyane Wade Is Hinting At Interest In An NBA Job

Dwyane Wade played in the NBA from 2003-2019. Could the 13-time All-Star be looking to get back into the league in an official capacity?

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly looking to shake up their front office. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that a formal search has begun.

“The Chicago Bulls have started a formal search process to hire a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions, sources tell ESPN,” he reported.

Wade, 38, hinted at interest in the job on Twitter. “I know someone,” he wrote. Most presumed Wade was talking about himself.

Wade, though, has since clarified that he was not talking about himself. He really does know someone who would be good for the job.

“No No Not Me,” he wrote. “I really know someone haha.”

No No Not Me. I really know someone haha https://t.co/BTJnoaeOuG — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2020

It would be tough to see Wade working for an NBA team that isn’t the Miami Heat, even though he did spend one season in Chicago.

Who do you think Wade is talking about?