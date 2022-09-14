Dwyane Wade Leaving TNT: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Dwyane Wade is leaving TNT.

"After three years at the network, the decision was Wade’s, according to sources," Marchand said. "TNT made an offer to keep him, but Wade has various other business interests he wants to focus on."

Marchand suggested that there is no ill will between the two sides and the move it not related to recent layoffs within Turner's parent company - Warner Brothers.

Not all fans are thrilled with the move.

"Damn. Really enjoyed the Tuesday show with him Shaq, Candace, and Lefkoe," one fan said.

Others won't be impacted by the news too much.

"I forgot he was on it," one fan said.

"No major loss, honestly," said another.

What do you think about Wade's decision to step back from his role at TNT?