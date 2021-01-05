Dwyane Wade Has Message For The Cavs’ New ‘D-Wade’

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new “D-Wade” in town.

Second-year pro out of Kansas State Dean Wade has earned a roster spot with the Cavs again in 2020. Dwyane Wade, the original “D-Wade,” had a hilarious message about his new namesake.

“I hope he has a better Cleveland career than I did,” Wade said, via Bleacher Report.

Cavs have a player named D. Wade on their roster this year, and @DwyaneWade has some words of encouragement for him 💀 pic.twitter.com/WpaUXuZsTw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2021

Dwyane Wade is widely considered a Miami Heat lifer — so his time in Cleveland is often overlooked.

The 13-time All Star played just 46 games for the Cavs back in the 2017-18 season. Coming off the bench in Cleveland, Wade averaged a career-low 11.2 points per game. The star shooting guard spent his only other season away from Miami the previous year, averaging 18.3 ppg for the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17.

Before he could even go on a playoff run with his buddy LeBron James and the Cavaliers, Wade was traded back to the Heat midseason. While he reportedly never requested a trade back to Miami, it only seems fitting that the NBA legend finish his career where it all started.

The OG “D-Wade” is a three-time NBA champion (all with the Heat), NBA Finals MVP and 13-time All Star. Wade lead the league in scoring in 2008-09 with 30.2 ppg.

His 15 years with Miami truly define his legacy. Until now, “D-Wade” on a Cavs box score was just a blip in NBA history.